Things I Like – March 16, 2018

by

A young kid with a wit

Patient youth sports coaches

Smell of caramel popcorn on the Boardwalk

An all-brick house

A stack of very thin pancakes

When it’s nice outside for the St. Patrick’s Day parade

A great shell day on the beach

Seeing my sons proud of themselves

Learning from a mistake

A passionate pastor

Listening to constructive criticism

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.