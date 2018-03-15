Republican Women Of Worcester County Donate $300 To Friends Of Worcester County Commission For Women

The Republican Women of Worcester County (RWWC) have donated $300 to the Friends of the Worcester County Commission for Women in support of the commission’s McGuffey Bookworm Project.  Each year, as part of the RWWC’s focus on literacy programs in Worcester County, an annual donation is made to support the McGuffey program for younger readers in the county. Pictured, from left, are Liz Mumford, RWWC Literacy Chair; Eloise Henry-Gordy, Friends of the Worcester County Commission for Women Chair; and Michelle Bankert, Worcester County Commission for Women Chair.