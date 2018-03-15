Mary Ellen Davis

OCEAN CITY — Mary Ellen Davis, age 81, passed away on Monday, March 12, 2018 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Baltimore City, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Katherine Seidenzahl Little. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 62 years, Charles Davis, and sons, Sean Davis and his wife Maureen of Tampa, Fla., and Bryan Davis and his wife Marsha of Catonsville. There are five grandchildren, Amanda, Brendan, Catlin, Connor and Allison. Also surviving are her sisters, Margaret Ann Matney, Diane Zaczek, Bernadette Gardner and Denise Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her son, Craig Davis, and brothers, Walter Little, Carroll Little and George Hamilton.

Mrs. Davis had worked in the claims department for Blue Cross Blue Shield. She was a member of St. Luke/ St. Andrew Catholic Church, the Delmarva Irish American Club, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Ladies Auxiliary of Hibernians, and Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post # 22, in Baltimore. Mary Ellen was also an avid bowler.

A mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City. Rev. Paul Jennings, Jr. VF officiated. A mass and interment will be scheduled in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Baltimore. A donation in her memory may be made to the American Stroke Association, www.donatenow.org. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Joanne Bacon Alves

NAPLES, Fla. — Joanne Bacon Alves, 87, passed away in her beloved home in Naples, Fla. on Feb. 25, 2018.

She was born on Oct. 3, 1930 in Boston, Mass. to Frank and Elfreda Bacon. Joanne was a devoted wife of 52 years to the late Edward Russell Alves. She is survived by their three children. Mark Alves, Kimberly Bounds and Leslie Alves, and her sister, Barbara Bacon Nowell. Joanne is the grandmother of Hunter and Kane Bounds, Bradley Helmuth, Shea Cahill, Logan and Riley Dow and the late infant, Maclain Dow. She is the great grandmother of Landon and Carter Bounds and Pierce Helmuth and is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jo can be remembered best for her wit, her contagious laugh and her love of family. A proud military wife, Jo was a resilient woman. Among her notable achievements are being a foster parent, a devout Episcopalian, and an active member and President of the Women’s Club in Worcester County. Joanne was a part of the grassroots effort to protect Assateague Island and designate it as a National Seashore in the 1970s. She was well known for her frequent dinner parties, and was recognized by the Delmarva Chicken Cooking Challenge with a second place award for her chicken liver pate — a reputed high point with her greatest fans. Jo was an avid traveler and introduced her grandchildren to the wonders of Europe, the Caribbean and the United States. She loved life and will be remembered by the people whose lives she touched.

Joanne’s cremains will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery adjacent to her husband at a service to be scheduled.

Marlene Uhl

OCEAN CITY — On Friday, March 9, 2018, Marlene Uhl left this earth to rejoin her loving husband, Robert H. Uhl, who has been patiently waiting for her for nine years.

She leaves this earth loved and cherished by all who knew her for her kindness, gentle spirit and lively personality. Her children would like to request that, in lieu of flowers or a formal service for their mother, that those wishing to pay respects contribute their generosity as their mother would, by giving to her home church, St. Mary’s Star of the Sea, via Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Betty Perry Bunting

BERLIN — Betty Perry Bunting, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at her home.

Born in Atlantic City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late William and Margurite Gault Perry. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elwood Bunting, in 2013. She is survived by her children, Beverly Timmons of Berlin, Layton “Woody” Bunting and his wife Cam of Berlin and Douglas Bunting and his wife Pam of Bonita Springs, Fla. There are six grandchildren, Bryant and his wife Lauren Bunting, Leslie and he husband Marty Kirkland, Brandon Bunting, Christopher and his wife Meghan Bunting, Shawn and his wife Caitlin Bunting and Jennifer and her husband Nicholas Villani, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bunting and her husband were owner/operators of Bunting Electrical. She attended Stevenson United Methodist Church and was a member of Order of Eastern Star Holly Chapter. Betty enjoyed flower gardening, especially roses, and a challenging crossword puzzle.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Olin Shockley will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, at the Ocean, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804, or the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company, 214 N. Main St., Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.