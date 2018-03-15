OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 11-2
301 & 207 3BR/3BA
401 4BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6290
PITTSVILLE
Strawberry Village
White Richardson Rd
Sat & Sun 10-2
New Homes in
Elegantly Affordable
Living Community
Atlantis Homes
302-846-9739
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
OCEAN CITY
Sea Palms #403
14 45th Street
Oceanside
Sun 12-3
Ocean Views
3BR/3BA Condo
Danny Taglienti
Keller Williams
410-430-2721
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Sat&Sun 11-3
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
SELBYVILLE
38784 Yolanda Street
Sea Country Estates
Sat 1:30-4:30
3BR/2BA Home
Sunroom
Expansive Deck
Mike Kowalski
Long & Foster
301-807-6454
OCEAN CITY
13808 Sinepuxent Ave
Unit D
Sun 10-12
2BR/2BA Townhome
No HOA/Condo Fees
Lots of New Updates
Mike Kowalski
Long & Foster
301-807-6454
OCEAN CITY
Ocean Dunes #108
7 137th Street
Sun 12-3
Ocean Views
3BR/2BA Condo
Steps From Beach
Leslie Whitten
Long & Foster
410-292-9144
OCEAN PINES
126 Park Side Circle
Sun 1-3
New Construction
3BR/2.5BA
Custom Home
Krissy Wheaton
Sheppard Realty
410-251-1963
FRANKFORD
The Estuary
30118 Islander Beach Rd
Daily 10-6
New Community
Single Family Homes
Many Activities
5 Mins to Fenwick
Beazer Homes
302-217-3724
MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-6
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Old Bridge Rd/Rt 707
Sat&Sun 11 – 5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
OCEAN CITY
Starfish #204
9 127th Street
Sun 11-1
3BR/2BA Condo
New Paint/Furnishings
Ocean Block
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
OCEAN PINES
23 Pintail Drive
Sat & Sun 10-3
Luxurious Waterfront
4BR/2.5BA
Dock with Boat Lift
Phyllis Fennessy
Shamrock Realty
443-880-7176
OCEAN CITY
Marlin Cove #601
106 120th Street
Sat & Sun 10–2
Bud Cumberland
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
703-801-2344