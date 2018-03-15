OCEAN CITY – Officials in Ocean City this week granted a resort hotel’s request for five loading and unloading parking spaces along 14th Street, but with a few stipulations.

On Monday, representatives from the Commander Hotel came before the police commission to request five loading and unloading parking spaces on 14th Street adjacent to the hotel’s main entrance.

Michael Hayes, the Commander Hotel’s general manager, said development at the hotel in recent years has brought in more guests.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in traffic with guests coming into that building now,” he said. “One of the areas of concern we have is the traffic on the street and people unloading and loading on 14th Street without having a place to park.”

Hayes said the hotel currently has parking near the hotel and on two ancillary lots on Baltimore Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue. He explained those parking in the ancillary lots will stop along 14th Street to unload luggage, causing significant backups during busy check-in hours.

“The Commander has been here for 88 years, so it really wasn’t designed for the amount of vehicular traffic we have now,” he said. “This will allow us to work with the area we have to get the best possible check-in process for our guests.”

Councilman Wayne Hartman asked what times the hotel would need access to loading and unloading parking spaces.

“Is this something you would need 24 hours a day or is this something you’ll need until 3 p.m.?” he said.

Hayes explained 24-hour loading and unloading parking spots would better accommodate the hotel, as well as nearby businesses such as Grotto Pizza and Fractured Prune.

“People are getting takeout at the front of the building and no place to park their vehicle, so what they do is park along 14th street, blocking cars in and out of that area,” he said. “We also get guests arriving at all hours of the night.”

Councilman Dennis Dare, chair of the police commission, said the hotel’s request would take away parking spaces used by those visiting the beach and Boardwalk.

“I think five is probably too many,” he said. “I would like to see some time restriction on it and I would like you to consider putting in paid parking on the street.”

Todd Burbage of Bluewater Development Group, which owns the hotel, asked the commission to consider their request for five loading and unloading parking spaces.

“I recognize parking is a very valuable commodity in the town, but when you think about the revenue this asset brings to the town and the investment we’ve put in it, I’d like you to consider five (spaces),” he said. “I know it’s a big ask. If you want to put paid parking up and down the street, that’s fine.”

Burbage added they have already approached neighboring businesses to acquire additional parking spaces for their guests.

“We’re not just burdening the town with our issue,” he said. “We’ve actually gone out and found other opportunities. We’re constantly looking at ways to alleviate this.”

Hartman asked City Engineer Terry McGean if the town could revoke its approval for five loading and unloading spaces if the hotel was successful in purchasing additional property nearby.

“What you may want to do is put a time limit, say one year, and then we’ll evaluate it after a year,” McGean replied.

Hartman’s motion to approve the request for five, 20-minute load and unload parking spaces for a 12-month period was seconded by Councilwoman Mary Knight. The commission voted unanimously to approve the request.