Four Members Of The Worcester Prep Middle School MathCounts Team Compete In Regional Competition

by
Four members of the Worcester Prep Middle School MathCounts team competed in the regional competition on Saturday, Feb. 24, in Baltimore.  One WPS team member, eighth grader Ayush Batra, advanced to the state competition for the second consecutive year to be held at Johns Hopkins University on March 17. Batra placed fifth in the individual competition and third in the Countdown Round at regionals. Pictured, from left, are sixth grader Vanesska Hall, sixth grader Carson Rayne, seventh grader Sajiv Satyal of Fruitland, 8 Batra and MathCounts leader and math teacher Kathy Fahey.