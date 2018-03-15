Daughters Of The American Revolution Host, Licensed Dietician, Amanda Buckley As Their Guest Speaker

by
Daughters Of The American Revolution Host, Licensed Dietician, Amanda Buckley As Their Guest Speaker

Amanda Buckley, a licensed dietician from Atlantic General Hospital, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She is pictured with chapter Regent Patricia Ayers. The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education.