WEST OCEAN CITY — The investigation continued this week into an armed robbery at a West Ocean City store.

Around 2:43 a.m. last Thursday, March 8, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Wine Rack on Route 50 for a reported armed robbery. Deputies requested the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) respond and assume the investigation. Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a K-9 search of the area with negative results.

WCBI detectives learned an African-American male roughly 6’ with a medium build wearing a blue New Balance sweatshirt and a gray bandana over his face entered the Wine Rack and brandished a butcher knife. The suspect directed the store employee to the cash registers where the suspect took an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The suspect the fled the scene on foot heading east. Investigators reviewed surveillance from the Wine Rack. Maryland State Police Crime Scene Technicians responded and processed the crime scene. The investigation continued this week and no suspect has been identified or arrested. Anyone are asking anyone with information about the armed robbery to contact WCBI at 410-632-1111, or Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Callers can remain anonymous.