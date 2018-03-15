BERLIN — March is National Women’s History Month and annually the Worcester County Commission for Women and the Friends of the Worcester County Commission Women honor and celebrate women from the past, present and future.

The theme for 2018 Women’s History Month is “Nevertheless She Persisted: Honoring Women Who Fight all forms of Discrimination against Women.” This is an opportunity to honor women who have shaped America’s history and its future through tireless commitment to ending discrimination against women and girls.

The phrase “Nevertheless She Persisted “was born in February 2017 when Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, was silenced during Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing. At the time, Warren was reading an opposition letter penned by Coretta Scott King in 1986. Later Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, stated, “Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Feminists immediately adopted the phrase in hashtags and memes to refer to any strong women who refuse to be silenced. Fighting all forms of discrimination against women takes persistence.

Women’s History Luncheon will be held Wednesday, March 21 at the Clarion Resort Hotel on 101st Street, from 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. The cost for the luncheon is $37 per person.

This year’s honorees will be Shirley Elizabeth Phillips, 2018 Woman in History; Judge Mary Margaret (Peggy) Kent, 2018 Woman of the Year; Tracy Cottman, 2018 Woman of the Year Honorable Mention; and Stephen Decatur Middle’s Jessica Beck and Jenna Bradford, Snow Hill Middle’s Savannah Chisholm, Stephen Decatur High’s Maeve Donahue, Snow Hill High’s Melanie Sterling, Pocomoke High’s McCammon Motley and Snow Hill High’s Leslie Dixon.

To reserve a seat, call L. Eloise Henry-Gordy at 443-235-3214 or email henrygordy1954@yahoo.com.