SNOW HILL — A Bishopville man, arrested last August after a citizen tip led Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) narcotics detectives on a major drug distribution operation, pleaded guilty this month and was sentenced to 10 years will all but five years suspended.

Last August, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Narcotics Unit and the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in Bishopville that led detectives to discover a significant marijuana distribution operation. Earlier last year, detectives began an investigation into a possible heroin distribution operation in the resort involving a suspect identified as Socrates G. Pikounis, 52, of Bishopville, after receiving a tip from a citizen.

The investigation led detectives to discover the suspect’s wife, identified as Brenda L. Pikounis, 54, of Bishopville, was also allegedly distributing large amounts of marijuana out of the couple’s home. Detectives executed multiple search warrants at various locations and located over 200 baggies of heroin, over $56,000 in currency, over 90 jars of marijuana, and thousands of manufactured marijuana products including edibles, cannabis oil and wax, for example.

Also discovered during the execution of the search warrants were a handgun, gold coins and silver bars worth thousands of dollars and several other items used in the sale of illegal substances. Four vehicles were also seized. A Worcester County grand jury indicted Socrates and Brenda Pikounis on numerous drug-related charges. Socrates Pikounis was charged with 14 drug-related counts and two counts of child endangerment. Brenda Pikounis was charged with 10 drug-related counts and two counts of child endangerment.

Two weeks ago, Socrate Pikounis pleaded guilty to two counts of heroin distribution and was sentenced to 10 years, all but five of which was suspended. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of a stolen firearm and was sentenced to 18 months on both of those counts. He was also placed on supervised probation for three years upon his release.

In December, Brenda Pikounis pleaded guilty to distribution charges stemming from the warrant service at the couple’s Bishopville residence and was sentenced to five years with all but six months suspended.