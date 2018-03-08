SALISBURY – The Wicomico County Council this week turned down recommendations to increase the salaries of elected county officials.

In an open work session Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council opted not to pursue salary increases recommended by the Wicomico County Compensation and Allowance Commission.

In December, the commission came before the county council to recommend salary increases for the county executive, county sheriff and county council members.

Currently, the county executive position is paid $85,000 a year, the sheriff is paid $95,000 a year, the council president is paid $18,000 a year, the council vice president is paid $17,000 a year and the remaining council members are paid $16,000 a year.

Based on their research, the commission recommended $130,000 for the county executive, $105,000 for the sheriff, $20,000 for the council president, $18,000 for the council vice president and $17,000 for council members.

The report submitted by the commission stated the executive position is “woefully undercompensated.” According to the commission, the county executive salary has not increased since the position was first created in 2006 and is the lowest paid county executive position in the state. The average salary for a county executive in Maryland is $150,715.

At Tuesday’s work session, Councilman John Hall offered a compromise.

“For the county executive, I would recommend a $110,000 annual salary …,” he said. “It’s not what they requested, but it puts us more in line with the Eastern Shore.”

Councilman Matt Holloway agreed, but noted the opposition of others on the council.

“I was going to agree with John, but I don’t think we have enough votes to secure an increase …,” he said. “I don’t think it warrants further discussion.”

With no further discussion, the council agreed to turn down the commission’s recommendations.

“We are not going to take them up on any of their recommendations,” Council President John Cannon said.