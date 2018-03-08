Now-April 16: Free Tax Preparation AARP Foundation

9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Low to moderate income taxpayers. Monday-Ocean Pines Library; Saturday-Ocean City Senior Center; Friday-Pocomoke City Library; Tuesday-Salisbury/Mac Center. Volunteers will assist in e-filing returns but cannot prepare rental/business income. Appointments for Ocean Pines and Ocean City locations: 410-641-5036; Pocomoke: 410-957-0878; and Salisbury/Mac Center: 410-376-3662.

March 9 And 16: Orthodox Lent

6 p.m. Saint Andrew the Apostle Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. Celebration of the Lenten Liturgy of the Presanctified Holy Gifts. On the third Sunday of the Great Fast, March 11, commemorate the Cross of Christ and the Lord’s invitation to take up the cross and follow him. The cross, decorated with flowers, is brought into the congregation with the call to humility and fasting. Regular schedule: Bible Study, 4 p.m., and Vespers, 6 p.m., on Saturdays. Orthros, 9 a.m., and Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., on Sundays. Sunday School classes follow the Liturgy. Visitors are welcome. 302-645-5197 or www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

March 9: Crab Cake Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Crab cake sandwich, green beans, seasoned baked potato. Cost: $10. Carry-outs available. Also bake sale table.

March 10: Ocean Pines Anglers Club

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Speaker: Bryan Mullins, who focuses on using technology to improve fishing success, along with his wife who will present “Beautiful Ocean City,” a short video showing amazing scenes of the area during fishing trips. Lures and set-ups for flounder fishing will be shown as well as fishing locations that should give attendees some success when fishing in April. All are welcome. 410-641-7662.

March 10: MABS Winter Special Interest Group

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Salisbury University, TETC/Conway Hall, Classroom 179, Salisbury. Tips from a Psychiatrist: Preparing for a Psychiatric Consultation & Neurofeedback and Biofeedback for Psychiatric Symptoms. Presenter: K. Hogan Pesaniello, M.D., psychiatrist and neurofeedback clinician. When attended in its entirety, this program is available for 3.0 APA-approved continuing education credits. execdirector@mabs.us.

March 10: OCVFC Ladies Auxiliary Quarter Auction

Doors open at 5 p.m., auction from 6-9 p.m. OCFD Headquarters, 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, second floor. Family-friendly event. More than 100 auction items, raffles, food and door prizes. Advance admission: $5; at the door: $7. Includes one paddle and door prize ticket. Proceeds go toward the fire company, cadets and scholarships. 609-412-0778 or 443-365-0637.

March 12: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members always welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

March 15: Hot Roast Beef Dinner

4 p.m.-until. American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., next to Rite Aid. Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas. Cost: $7. Public welcome.

March 15: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

Refreshments: 9:45 a.m. Business meeting: 10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. March craft: Making Easter treat boxes and filling them for Meals On Wheels. Guests are welcome. Crafter of the Month: Kathy Hill. 410-208-2944.

March 17: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert, coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs also. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

March 18: Homecoming

2 p.m. Showell United Methodist Church, 10115 Pitts Rd., Showell. Speaker: Rev. Dean Perdue, former pastor of the Showell congregation. Mu-sic by King’s Ambassadors. Meal to follow. 757-824-2280.

March 19: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

9:30 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Assateague Room. Speaker: Diakonia Executive Director Claudia Nagle. Diakonia provides shelter, food and clothing to those in need. The club has grown to 184 members and new members are welcome. 410-973-1021.

March 22: Republican Women Of Worcester County

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m. Atlantic Hotel, Berlin. Speaker: Nicolee Ambrose, a Republican grassroots activist, political commentator and statewide elected Republican National Committeewoman for Maryland. Cost: $40. Choice of crab cake or filet mignon. Seating limited. Reservation: 410-208-9767 or annlutz60@gmail.com.

March 23: Bull And Oyster Roast

6-10 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department, Main Station, Bishopville. $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Rifle raffle: $10 per ticket. Raw and steamed oysters, oyster fritters, roast beef sandwiches, fried chicken, fried chicken livers and gizzards, beer wagon. 410-352-5757.

March 23: Spring Penny Party

Doors open at 5 p.m.; games at 6 p.m. Frankford Fire Hall banquet room, 7 Main St., Frankford, Del. Proceeds benefit Frankford UMC Youth Group, helping to send them to the annual Youth Rally in Ocean City for grades six to 12 to hear music and motivational speakers, plus spend time together. pastorbarbara.frankfordumc@gmail.

April 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines library. Everyone interested is welcome. 410-641-7667.

April 7: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.