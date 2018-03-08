Ten Worcester Prep students were inducted to the WPS chapter of the International Thespian Society. The ceremony was held in front of family and friends in the WPS Guerrieri Library on Feb. 28. The International Thespian Society (ITS) is the Educational Theatre Association’s student honorary organization to recognize high school student achievement in Theatre. Pictured, front from left, are WPS Middle/Upper School Music Director Christopher Buzby, Grace Schwartz, Kaitlyn Hamer, Sandra Karsli, Molly McCormick, Maria Deckmann and Upper School Dance/Drama Director Paulette DeRosa-Matrona; back, from left, Dominic Anthony, Jaye Eniola, Jay Poduval, Caleb Foxwell and Anthony Reilly.