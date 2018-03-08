Constance Pennewell Davis

SALISBURY — Constance Pennewell Davis, 75, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on April 25, 1942 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Arthur M. Pennewell, Jr. and Ann Truitt Pennewell.

“Connie” was a faithful member of Ayres United Methodist Church, Wicomico County Farm Bureau and a past member of Nutters Crossing Golf Club. She worked for many years as a secretary before she and her husband opened their own business in Salisbury in 1995, known as Subside Deli. In her younger years, Connie loved to dance, and she relished her appearances on WBOC’s Dr. Pepper Teen Dance party hosted by George Hack (Little Georgie Hack), where she was a regular dancer. She enjoyed reading, watching old movies, playing golf, going to lunch with her girlfriends, was a fan of the Orioles, Ravens and NASCAR, but especially loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Constance is survived by her loving spouse of almost 51 years, Lloyd Allen Davis: three children Pamela Lynn Green (Steve) of Berlin, Lori Anne Roberts (Chris) of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Patrick Allen Davis (Kristen) of Pittsville; seven grandchildren, Steven Salvatore (Trang), Beckett Green, Carson Green, Caden Roberts, Kylie Roberts, Reagan Davis and Peyton Davis; a niece, Dawne Dries (Ronald); brother-in-law Eddie Whittington; a special friend who was a classmate and caretaker, Roberta Franks; and two cousins, Kathleen Windsor and Natalie Jarmon.

In addition to her parents, “Connie” was also preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Pennewell, and her nephew, Brad Pennewell.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at the Powellville Cemetery with Rev. Howard Travers officiating.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Ayres United Methodist Church in Pittsville.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.

x

Thomas Hiram Collins

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Thomas Hiram Collins died in his own home peacefully on Feb. 24, 2018 at the age of 69, four weeks before he was to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Tommy was born March 27, soon after the ending of World War II and was named in honor of his Uncle Hiram, his father’s only brother, lost on Omaha Beach, during the landings of D-Day.

Tommy, or TC as his friends called him, grew up in Baltimore City and on weekends the family would drive to Ocean City, Md. to build and develop their beloved Collinwood Cottages and apartments. Tommy learned the building trades during this time period from his father,” Scoop”. He and his family spent every summer in Ocean City, and in the early 60s, the family took up permanent residence on 34th Street. At an early age, Tommy’s entrepreneurial spirit began to blossom, and he created Tom’s Beach Service and Tom’s vending machines.

After graduating from Stephen Decatur High School, Tommy headed off to the University of Maryland School of Business Administration and began his lifelong love of facts and figures, profit and loss statements and balance sheets. He immediately started his formal career, designing and building multiple projects in Ocean City, culminating with the creation of the Barn on 34th Street, a unique structure, with a small foot print and a vast volume. This was the first project named after his fallen Uncle Hiram. He called it Hiram’s General Store, which he ran and managed for several years.

In the late 70s, TC moved to Vero Beach, buying his great-uncle Edwin’s and great-aunt Cele’s seaside cottage home. Cele was the sister of his grandmother, Mayne Cullen Collins, whom was the first woman member to the Maryland House of Delegates from the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Surely some of her political expertise passed onto her grandson. From this first little house in Summerplace, TC, along with his wife Gretchen, started raising their son Will.

With Vero Beach now his permanent home, TC started Collins Companies developing multiple properties culminating with a small marina in Sebastian and began developing his life-long dream, and again, in honor of his fallen uncle he called it Captain Hiram’s and the rest is history.

TC will be remembered as a great father to his son Will, a wonderful uncle to his niece and nephews, a great cousin to his extended family, a warm and caring brother, but most of all as an all-around fun loving guy who loved life and lived it to the fullest and was a best friend to many.

TC supported many charities and in lieu of flowers, please honor and remember Tom Collins by making memorial contributions to the Veteran’s Council of Indian River County, 1800 27th Street, Vero Beach, Fla. 32960.

Tom Collins is survived by his son Will, (Ashleigh and Will’s mother, Gretchen), his brother Skip (Pam), his brother John (Tracey), nephew Gaemus Collins (Tracy and their two children, Ellington and Elisa), nephew Michael Collins and niece April Collins Winterson (Nate and daughter Mila).

A memorial celebration was held on Thursday, March 8 at Capt. Hiram’s Resort in Sebastian, Fla. with another service planned for mid-May in Ocean City.

x

Rose Marie Weber

OCEAN PINES — Rose Marie Weber, age 67, passed away on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Atlantic General Hospital. Born in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of the late Vito and Delhpine Trupiano.

She is survived by her former spouse and beloved friend, George A Weber, III of Ocean Pines.

Rose received her Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University, her Master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University, and her JD and LLM from University of Baltimore School of Law. She became an Adjunct Professor there before moving on to a career at the United States Tax Court, and the Office of Chief Counsel of the IRS. After retiring and moving to Ocean Pines, and a naturalist at heart, she became an advocate for animals, joining many clubs and organizations.

A mass of Christian Burial was held. Interment will be at a later date. A donation in her memory may be sent to: Earth Justice, 50 California St. Suite 500, San Francisco, Calif. 94111. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.