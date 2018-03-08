BERLIN – Lawn markers could soon designate the town’s historic homes.

During a meeting of the Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) this week, Ivy Wells, the town’s economic development director, presented plans for lawn plaques to designate the town’s oldest homes. She’s hopeful that once the markers are installed the town can again offer a walking tour of historic homes.

“I thought that if I got it organized so they all looked the same people would know what to look for,” she said.

Wells told the commission that the concept of placing lawn markers at the town’s oldest homes was proposed by resident Pat Dinear.

“I’m assisting her with this,” Wells said. “We used to have a historic homes walking tour map. I’m working on redoing that. One of the objectives is so people can identify the houses when they come up to them, to have a plaque outside that says when the house was established and also the name of the house.”

She said aluminum lawn markers, roughly 16 inches by 10 inches, would be available for purchase by homeowners. The markers would include the name of the house and the year it was established.

“It’s aluminum but it’s made to look like antique brass,” she said.

She said Diniar had compiled a list of close to 30 historic homes, most of which date back to the 19th century, and that the owners of those homes had expressed interest in purchasing the historic markers.

“They’re all interested…,” Wells said. “I’m working on behalf of everyone who wants one.”

Wells said that if the commission supported the concept she’d make a formal presentation at next month’s meeting.

Carol Rose, chair of the commission, was glad homeowners had been informed of the program before it was launched.

“You’re doing this the right way,” she said.

Commission member Mary Moore said she’d like to see a sample of the sign when Wells returned in April.

“I’ll work on that,” Wells said.

At Wednesday’s meeting the commission also approved new signs for downtown shops Attics of My Life, Bird of Paradise and Snapdragon Boutique and Gallery. The commission also approved a variety of proposed exterior changes for the former laundromat at 4 Stevenson Lane. Island Creamery will be using the building for storage.

Following the HDC meeting, the town’s board of appeals met for the first time since December of 2016 to consider a variance request for a lot in Henry’s Mill. The board voted 3-0 to grant the variance request, which will allow William and Mary Greenwood to proceed with their plans to build a house on the property.