Things I Like – March 2, 2018

by

Hearing the stories behind funny nicknames

Thoughtful teenagers

Kids laughing on a playground

Neat handwriting

“Jeopardy” every now and again

A fountain drink with crushed ice

How big cell phones once were

New shoes that wear like they’re old

When I learn from a mistake

Well-done scrapple

Lights with dimmer switches

