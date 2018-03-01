Ocean Search Underway For Plane Crash Victims OCEAN CITY — A few more details have emerged late this afternoon about the reported plane crash off the resort coast Wednesday night or early Thursday morning while an exhaustive multi-agency search for the occupants and debris continue. According to the Maryland State Police (MSP), shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, federal officials notified the… Read more »

OC Contingent Endorses Special Event Zone Bill In Annapolis OCEAN CITY — A bill introduced in the General Assembly creating special event zones with enhanced penalties aimed at deterring activities associated with the resort’s motorized special events had its first hearing in a Senate committee this week, but no action has yet been taken. On Tuesday, Senator Jim Mathias, along with Ocean City Mayor… Read more »

Three Commissioners Unopposed In Re-Election Bids; No Contested Races For School Board SNOW HILL – Following Tuesday’s filing deadline, candidates are now official in a variety of Worcester County political races. At least three of the existing Worcester County Commissioners are expected to retain their seats, as commissioners Diana Purnell, Jim Bunting and Joe Mitrecic have each filed for reelection and face no challengers. In District 1,… Read more »