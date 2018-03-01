Republican Women Of Worcester County Celebrate President’s Day

The Republican Women of Worcester County celebrated President’s Day at their February luncheon meeting on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Ropewalk Restaurant in Ocean City. Seventy-six attendees heard Patrick O’Keefe, Maryland Republican Party Political Director talk about the workings in Annapolis and the upcoming election. Pictured, from left, are O’Keefe, Beth Rodier, president of RWWC, and Grant Helvey, chair of the Worcester County Republican Central Committee.