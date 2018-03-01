OCEAN CITY — The 7th Annual Sportsmanship Ceremony recognizes youth athletes that exemplified good sportsmanship throughout the Ocean City Recreation & Parks Department’s winter season at Northside Park.

“The Sportsmanship Ceremony is one of my favorite events run by the department because it’s our opportunity to recognize the youth of our community who understand and display the idea that everyone wins regardless of the score of a game,” OCRPD Director Susan Petito said. “The ceremony gives us a chance to showcase the successful outcome of our department’s efforts to instill sportsmanship in our participants and to reward these deserving athletes for exhibiting a sense of fairness, respect and fellowship to their teammates and competitors.”

At the end of each winter season, the coaches for girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball and indoor soccer are asked to nominate one athlete per team that demonstrates the qualities of good sportsmanship. The athletes chosen each received an award during the ceremony to exemplify their hard work, respect, fairness, integrity, responsibility and perseverance throughout the season.

The 2017 Mid-Atlantic Recreation and Sports Alliance (MARPSA) Good Sports Player of the Year is Jason Baione-Leiderman, who will be acknowledged during the ceremony. He has been participating in Ocean City Recreation & Park’s activities since he was 18 months old in Kiddie Corner. In fact, he has participated in many team sports with the department, such as indoor and outdoor soccer, basketball, tee ball, flag football and several different summer camps, as well as social activities like Gladiator Dodgeball.

“To say that he has spent a lot of time at Northside Park would be an understatement,” Recreation Manager Al “Hondo” Handy said. “He is always willing to try his best and support his team, as well as display good sportsmanship with other teams. He has developed many valued relationships with peers and staff throughout the years.”

The recreation department also announced that Kevin Henson has been awarded the 2017 MARPSA Good Sports Coach of the Year. Kevin has been a volunteer coach for OCRP for the past five years.

“He is a competitor, but knows how to keep it in perspective,” Hondo said. “He understands our philosophy about sportsmanship and been overheard on more than one occasion reminding players to respect the officials calls.”

Henson spends many days and nights at the recreation department coaching two basketball teams and three soccer teams this past season. He also helps with the youth basketball clinic as well as coaches his children in other endeavors.

Last, but not least, the OC Recreation Boosters brought forward the Volunteer of the Year during last month’s sportsmanship ceremony. This year OC Recreation Boosters member Dan Wormann received the award.

Wormann has always diligently participated in all events and fundraising efforts to help raise money for the recreation department’s youth programs including the annual Swing For Youth Golf Open, Springfest and Sunfest, the Halloween Spook Out, Easter Bunny Fun Shop, plus much more.

Wormann was elected vice president of the OC Boosters in 2016, taking on major roles in all events with a good attitude that is infectious.

“Both Dan’s commitment to our mission, and his ‘can do’ attitude brings renewed energy to the Boosters,” OC Boosters President Donna Reid said.

Recreation Superintendent Kate Gaddis couldn’t agree more.

“Dan jumped into volunteering on the Board of the OC Boosters with both feet,” Gaddis said. “He has spent countless hours acquiring donations for the Swing for Youth Golf Tournament that benefits youth programs at Ocean City Recreation & Parks, as well as volunteer coaching in our girls’ basketball league, track and field clinics and anything else we ask him to do.”

When Wormann and his wife, Diane, retired to Ocean City last year, he carried on a goal to work with young scholar athletes.

“The Rec Boosters have allowed me to support the great Northside Park and its rec programs,” he said. “I am surprised and extremely proud to be named the volunteer of the year.”