The Ocean City Municipal Airport is pictured in a file photo. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — A few more details have emerged late this afternoon about the reported plane crash off the resort coast Wednesday night or early Thursday morning while an exhaustive multi-agency search for the occupants and debris continue.

According to the Maryland State Police (MSP), shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, federal officials notified the MSP Special Operations Division that an aircraft believed to be a single-engine, four-passenger plane left Martin State Airport in Baltimore County on Wednesday night en route to Ocean City and had not yet returned.

It is unknown at this point how many individuals were on the plane, but different sources throughout the afternoon have told The Dispatch the plane was occupied by a student pilot and an instructor, although that has not been confirmed officially. When it was determined the plane did not return as planned to the Martin State Airport and was not located at the Ocean City Municipal Airport, a search of the area near the Ocean City airport was initiated on Thursday morning.

The crew of the MSP Aviation Command Trooper 4 and Civil Air Patrol personnel have located what is described as an oil slick in the ocean about 1.5 miles from the Ocean City Airport. According to sources, an airplane tire was found floating in the oil slick.

According to the MSP release, rescue personnel continue to focus their search on the area late Thursday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon on Thursday, sources have confirmed debris consistent with an airplane have been recovered in a vast area off the coast, including some as far as five miles out. In addition, a Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) dive team was searching for possible victims in the area where the oil slick was discovered.

While the search and rescue operation continues, it will likely be complicated by the pending massive nor’easter expected to arrive in the area with high winds and heavy seas. The Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Unit is on scene, with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, the NRP, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, MSP troopers and members of the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.

According to the Ocean City Police Department, the OCPD’s efforts at this time include searching the resort coastline for debris. A command center has been established at the Maryland NRP Boathouse at the commercial harbor in West Ocean City.

More details will be provided as they become available.