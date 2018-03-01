Five Worcester Prep Varsity Basketball Players Named To Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference All-Conference Team

by
Five Worcester Prep Varsity Basketball Players Named To Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference All-Conference Team

Five Worcester Prep varsity basketball players were named to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) All-Conference teams last week. Pictured from left are Gracie Gardner, Hailey Merritt, Carly Hoffman, Hannah Merritt, Tucker Brown, Brenner Maull and Colin Miller.

Submitted photo

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.