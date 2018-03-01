OCEAN CITY — A few more details have emerged late this afternoon about the reported plane crash off the resort coast Wednesday night or early Thursday morning while an exhaustive multi-agency search for the occupants and debris continue. According to the Maryland State Police (MSP), shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, federal officials notified the… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — A bill introduced in the General Assembly creating special event zones with enhanced penalties aimed at deterring activities associated with the resort’s motorized special events had its first hearing in a Senate committee this week, but no action has yet been taken. On Tuesday, Senator Jim Mathias, along with Ocean City Mayor… Read more »
SNOW HILL – Following Tuesday’s filing deadline, candidates are now official in a variety of Worcester County political races. At least three of the existing Worcester County Commissioners are expected to retain their seats, as commissioners Diana Purnell, Jim Bunting and Joe Mitrecic have each filed for reelection and face no challengers. In District 1,… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — With a civil suit filed by a group of Boardwalk street performers against the Town of Ocean City over alleged First Amendment rights violations plodding through the court system, the parties this week sent a letter to the presiding judge seeking resolution with a new summer season approaching. In November 2015, eight… Read more »