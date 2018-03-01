FENWICK ISLAND – Fenwick Island’s police chief was recognized by town officials last week for his 15 years of service to the police department.

In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, Police Chief William Boyden was recognized for his contributions to the town during a presentation to honor his 15 years of employment with the Fenwick Island Police Department.

Town Manager Terry Tieman said Feb. 10 marked Boyden’s 15th year with the department.

“During his time here, he’s made significant improvements and contributions to our town,” she said. “Among them include taking a police department that was in turmoil and making them a team, and not just making a team out of the police department, but making a team effort with other town departments like public works and town hall … There is now a sense of comradery here that wasn’t here before he came.”

Boyden recognized how far the police department had come since his first day on the job.

“When I came here the retention rate in this place was like a bucket with no bottom,” he said. “We went through 20-something police officers in a short period of time.”

Despite the setbacks, Boyden credited the department’s turnaround to the dedication of his officers.

“The day I got sworn in as the chief of police I said the chief of police doesn’t make a police department, the police officers make the police department,” he said. “It still stands true today. I’m a captain of a ship, but the ship can’t go anyway without its crew.”

Resident Edward “Buzz” Henifin, a former councilman and police commissioner, recalled the day he met Boyden.

“Fifteen years ago this corporal from Pennsylvania came into my office and he wanted to be hired by the town of Fenwick Island because he was going to be the chief of police someday, and he did,” Henifin said. “He made it.”

Boyden also recalled the conversation.

“You asked me where I see myself in the future and I said the chief of police,” he said.

Officials said Boyden has played an active role in supporting and protecting the town. In addition to serving as the acting town manager for a period of time and working with town officials to establish a new police station, they said Boyden was instrumental in making Fenwick Island a safer community.

For example, Councilwoman Vicki Carmean recognized Boyden for his recent role in apprehending a suspect in a string of robberies in Ocean City, Fenwick Island and other coastal towns.

“I don’t know whether everybody knows this but you are sitting in a room with a real-life small-town hero,” she said.

Building Official Pat Schuchman praised Boyden for his accomplishments.

“Congratulations,” she said. “I not only value you as a coworker, but as a friend.”

Boyden was given a plaque and monetary gift for his 15 years of employment with the Fenwick Island Police Department.

“It seems like it’s been 15 weeks, not 15 years,” Boyden said. “I want to thank everybody.”