Decatur Girls Bow Out Of Region Tourney

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team drew a tough assignment in their state 3A-East Section II opener this week and fell to host Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 62-24, to be eliminated from the tournament.

The Seahawks struggled off and on all season on their way to a 9-13 mark. The Decatur girls did start the season 4-2 before the holiday break, but found stringing wins together in the second half of the season difficult and won just five games the rest of the way.

Nonetheless, the 9-13 Seahawks drew a number-three seed in the state 3A-East Section II tournament when the brackets were released last week and earned a first-round bye. Decatur had to travel to second-seeded and 17-10 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel on Tuesday.

The Decatur girls could get little going offensively and found themselves in a hole early against the Cougars, which scored the first 13 points of the game. Chesapeake led 22-4 at the end of the first quarter and 42-11 at the half on their way to the 62-24 win. With the win, Chesapeake advanced and will play Bennett in the sectional final.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.