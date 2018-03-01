BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team drew a tough assignment in their state 3A-East Section II opener this week and fell to host Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 62-24, to be eliminated from the tournament.

The Seahawks struggled off and on all season on their way to a 9-13 mark. The Decatur girls did start the season 4-2 before the holiday break, but found stringing wins together in the second half of the season difficult and won just five games the rest of the way.

Nonetheless, the 9-13 Seahawks drew a number-three seed in the state 3A-East Section II tournament when the brackets were released last week and earned a first-round bye. Decatur had to travel to second-seeded and 17-10 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel on Tuesday.

The Decatur girls could get little going offensively and found themselves in a hole early against the Cougars, which scored the first 13 points of the game. Chesapeake led 22-4 at the end of the first quarter and 42-11 at the half on their way to the 62-24 win. With the win, Chesapeake advanced and will play Bennett in the sectional final.