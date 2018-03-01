A new culvert on Flower Street in Berlin has recently been completed with funds from the town’s initial stormwater grant. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Town officials this week approved a priority list identifying $3.5 million in additional stormwater improvements planned for the town.

As the town wraps up the stormwater upgrades funded by its initial $2 million in grant funding, a priority list outlining the next five projects needed in Berlin has been developed. The Berlin Town Council approved that list — which starts with changes in the Grice Street neighborhood and ends with upgrades near Decatur Street — on Monday.

“It may not be perfect but we’re trying to address the concerns of the entire town,” Councilman Dean Burrell said.

“I think that’s a good thing.”

Town Administrator Laura Allen told the council that the upcoming replacement of storm drains in the area of Pine Street, Franklin Avenue, Grice and Nelson streets was the last project that would be paid for through the $2 million in grant funding the town has been using for the past several years. As officials prepare to submit applications for new grants, Allen said town staff had identified the next series of stormwater projects, what she called Tier 2 projects, to be tackled in Berlin.

“In Tier 2, we have a total of five projects, two focused on Hudson Branch and three focused on Bottle Branch,” Allen said.

The first of those projects is completion of additional improvements in the area of Pine Street, Franklin Avenue and Grice and Nelson streets. That work is expected to cost $750,000.

The second project on the priority list, estimated at $350,000, is a channel stabilization on Bottle Branch Road. Allen said it was considered a critical project because Bottle Branch Road was used to access the town’s wastewater treatment plant.

“It’s something we think is essential to maintain access to that critical facility,” Allen said.

She said the final three projects on the priority list — improvements at Henry’s Green and Henry’s Mill, improvements at West Street and Abbey Lane and improvements at Decatur Street — had been prioritized based on the number of properties affected. The work at Henry’s Green and Henry’s Mill, estimated to cost $450,000, would benefit the largest number of properties and was the first of the three neighborhoods to be targeted.

“Kind of getting your biggest bang for your buck,” Allen said.

The fourth project on the priority list, West Street and Abbey Lane, is expected to cost $1.2 million and would involve storm drain replacement and wet pond expansion. The final project on the list, Bottle Branch at Decatur Street, would entail stream relocation and restoration.

“The benefit here would be stabilizing the banks but also improving water quality,” Allen said, adding that the project was estimated at $725,000.

She told the council she’d already spoken to officials at Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) about potential grants. She said representatives of the agency would be visiting Berlin next week to view the stormwater projects completed with its last round of grant funding.

Allen said she was hoping the town could secure DNR grants through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund for the first two projects on the town’s list. She believes the third project on the town’s list, the improvements at Henry’s Green, could be eligible for funding through the Community Resilience Grant Program.

“Their focus is really on flooding so I think it’s a good fit,” Allen said.

While the town has not yet identified funding options for the West Street and Abbey Lane or Decatur Street projects, Allen said research into grant opportunities was ongoing.

Burrell said he’d heard from citizens troubled by flooding in the town for years and that he was pleased the Berlin was working to address those concerns.

“I am so pleased with the outcome of the completed projects and how we are progressing to addressing the flooding situation throughout the entire town,” he said.

Mayor Gee Williams also praised the ongoing efforts.

“It’s very encouraging to see something that seemed so beyond our grasp just a few years ago now in Tier 2,” he said.

Marie Velong, a West Street resident, told the council she was disappointed that West Street was so far down the priority list. She said flooding had plagued her neighborhood for more than 30 years. She pointed out that the road was already busy and served even more cars when downtown Berlin was closed for a special event.

Williams assured her that the quicker funding could be found the quicker West Street’s flooding concerns could be addressed. He said he’d met with DNR officials regarding the town’s approach to accomplishing its stormwater projects and was left feeling optimistic.

“My impression is we’re doing it right,” Williams said.