The cause of a residential fire in Bishopville remains under investigation this week. Submitted Photo

BISHOPVILLE — A family dog is credited with alerting a family during a residential house fire in Bishopville last week, allowing them time to escape, but two family cats did not make it out.

Around 7 a.m. last Thursday, the Bishopville and Showell Volunteer Fire Companies along with the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company were alerted to a reported residential structure fire in Bishopville. First-arriving units reported fire extending from a single-story attached garage with the fire starting to spread into the dwelling.

Several volunteer fire companies from the area assisted in extinguishing the fire and it was brought under control with no injuries reported. Two family dogs escaped the fire and one is credited with alerting the occupants and allowing them to escape. The residence was occupied by an adult male and an adult female along with her three daughters. However, two family cats did not make it out of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and was listed as undetermined as of mid-week. Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Matt Owens at 410-632-5666 or mowens@co.worcester.md.us.