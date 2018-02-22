Freshman Jacob Osias (Gaston) of Bethany Beach, sophomore Annika Larsen (Belle) of Ocean City and junior Dominic Anthony (Beast) of Seaford are pictured. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The public is invited to come see Worcester Prep’s Upper School musical fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast, this weekend, Feb. 23-24, at 7 p.m.

The three talented students cast as the leads are freshman Jacob Osias of Bethany Beach as Gaston, sophomore Annika Larsen of Ocean City as Belle, and junior Dominic Anthony of Seaford as Beast.

While Larsen and Anthony are no strangers to the theatre, 15-year-old Osias will be making his stage debut.

Larsen earned her first lead role at the age of 11 in the Ocean Pines Children’s Theater. Since then, she has starred in numerous productions in local theatre and at WPS, such as Flounder in The Little Mermaid, Annie in Annie and Jasmine in Aladdin. At WPS, she was cast in the role of an ancestor in last year’s production of The Addams Family.

Anthony began singing and acting by the age of 12 when he made his debut on the Possum Point Players stage in Les Miserables, playing the lead of Gavroche. Since then he has starred in numerous productions in local theatre and at WPS, such as Bye Bye Birdie and Hairspray at Possum Point Players and Into the Woods and Cinderella at Clear Space Theater Company in Rehoboth. At WPS, he was cast in the lead roles of Lord Pinkleton in Cinderella and Uncle Fester in The Addams Family.

This may be Osias’ breakout role as Gaston, however, he has studied voice since sixth grade and made his debut playing the drums on The Freeman Stage that same year. He currently is studying guitar under the direction of Mike Curry, guitarist for the Dewey Beach rock band, Love Seed Momma Jump.

Tickets are on sale now for both shows of Beauty and the Beast. Showtime for both nights is 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. in the WPS Athletics and Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance online, visit: https://www.worcesterprep.org/ticket-sales or call WPS 410-641-3575.