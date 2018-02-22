SNOW HILL – Health literacy and wellness programs funded by a national grant will be offered at all branch libraries in Worcester County beginning this month.

On Feb. 2, the Worcester County Library introduced its first of several programs in a new Food Literacy Series that promotes healthy eating and wellness.

Library Director Jennifer Ranck said the programs were made possible by funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Maryland State Library.

She said the Food Literacy Series will meet the needs of library patrons who expressed a desire for nutrition and wellness programs.

“Libraries support all sorts of literacy, including information literacy and technology literacy, and offering this series on food literacy will help expand health education to our community,” she said. “Our patrons who attend library programs often request ‘healthy living’ and wellness topics. We hope this series will help our community improve their health by making more informed food choices.”

Ranck explained the Food Literacy Series will provide patrons with opportunities to learn from a local nutritionist, a nurse practitioner and speakers from Atlantic General Hospital.

“The library will offer a number of different programs including ‘Healthy Eating for Seniors,’ ‘Reading Food Labels,’ and ‘Healthy Eating on a Budget,’” she said. “Even a few of our story time and family programs will have a food literacy theme this spring.”

Ranck said programs and events will be held at all five branch libraries through June. Additional programs will focus on topics such as diabetes prevention, simple super foods, managing inflammation, food diaries, and more.

Ranck said the grant has also allowed the library to develop food literacy kits with tools, toys and other resources for families and child care centers to use.

“These kits can be checked out just like a book or DVD and have different themes,” she said. “The kits have books, games and manipulatives for children to explore. Also included in each kit are activity ideas to encourage interplay between the child and caregiver.”

Those wishing for more information on the library’s Food Literacy Series or its food literacy kits can contact any of the five branch libraries or by visiting worcesterlibrary.org.

A list of upcoming food literacy programs are as followed:

Eating Seasonally and Sprouting (March 8 at 2 p.m.): Berlin Branch, Presented by Nutritionist Kristie Williams.

STEM Family Night “Food and Nutrition” (March 13 at 4 p.m.): Ocean City Branch.

Food Diary Making (March 16 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.): Ocean City Branch.

Managing Inflammation with Diet (March 20 at 2 p.m.): Snow Hill Branch, Presented by Nutritionist Kristie Williams.

Reading Food Labels (March 28 at 2 p.m.): Ocean City Branch, Presented by Atlantic General Hospital.

Fat, Sugar, and Salt (April 3 at 2 p.m.): Berlin Branch, Presented by Atlantic General Hospital.

Story Time “Fruits and Vegetables” (April 5 at 10:30 a.m.): Snow Hill Branch, For children ages 2 to 5.

Reading Food Labels (April 17 at 2 p.m.): Snow Hill Branch, Presented by Atlantic General Hospital.

Healthy Eating for Seniors (April 20 at 2 p.m.): Ocean Pines Branch, Presented by Nutritionist Kristie Williams.

Fat, Sugar, Salt (April 26 at 2 p.m.): Ocean City Branch, Presented by Atlantic General Hospital.

Preventing Diabetes (April 26 at 2 p.m.): Pocomoke Branch, Presented by Atlantic General Hospital.

Simple Super Foods (April 28 at 11 a.m.): Ocean City Branch, Presented by Sharon Owen, DNP, CRNP.

Story Time “Fruits and Veggies” (May 9 at 10:30 a.m.): Ocean City Branch For children ages 2 to 5.

Healthy Eating on a Budget (May 10 at 2 p.m.): Pocomoke Branch, Presented by Atlantic General Hospital.

Reading Food Labels (May 11 at 2 p.m.): Ocean Pines Branch, Presented by Atlantic General Hospital.

Fat, Sugar, Salt (May 15 at 2 p.m.): Snow Hill Branch, Presented by Atlantic General Hospital.

Managing Inflammation with Diet (May 17 at 2 p.m.): Ocean City Branch, Presented by Nutritionist Kristie Williams.

Healthy Eating on a Budget (May 22 at 2 p.m.): Berlin Branch, Presented by Atlantic General Hospital.

Simple Super Foods (June 1 at 11 a.m.): Snow Hill Branch, Presented by Sharon Owens, DNP, CRNP.