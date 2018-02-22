Ignorance No Excuse For Breaking Law On Short Rentals

Editor:

It’s simple and the law is very clear: short-term rentals in R1 single family residential neighborhoods are not allowed per the Worcester County Code.

The law considers short term rentals a commercial enterprise and commercial use is not allowed in R1 single family home neighborhoods.

The definition of short term rentals is anything less than four months and a day.

It is no surprise that Grace Masten, who is on the Board of Directors with Coastal Realtors, along with our Mayor Rick Meehan, who is also a Realtor, are against enforcing the short-term rental ban. They and their fellow Realtors will be legally liable for any and all damage lawsuits that may and could be filed against them for selling single family homes in R1 residential neighborhoods, telling buyers, under the disguise, that they are investments which can be rented and generate income.

“Ignorance of the law is no excuse.”

Let’s make it very clear: The purpose and intent of §ZS 1-205 R-1 is to preserve and maintain the tranquility of single-family zoned areas. Not to turn these areas into commercial districts by Realtors who wish to profit for renting these homes.

The argument of property rights is a moot issue since buyer beware is no excuse of ignorance of the law.

We all know, trying to enforce short-term rental issues with existing regulations do not and have not worked. It’s about time the Mayor and City Council do what’s right for the residents of our town. Let’s not forget, the town needs these year-round residents.

It will be very interesting to see how the Ocean City Mayor and City Council gets around the Code and Law of Worcester County, Maryland. They have been kicking this issue down the road for over three and a half years. Let’s just hope they do the right thing. It’s about time.

David Fox DDS

Ocean City