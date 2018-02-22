Ocean City scored a significant special event this month when the Canadian jet demonstration team – the Snowbirds – was announced for late May.

While this is great news, my only concern with it is the timing on the calendar of Wednesday, May 23. It’s a great thing that it’s mid-week, but the jet team would have been a huge hit if it could have been later in June, July or August when more vacationers were here. Naturally that’s not how these things work with scheduling. The late May date worked for the team because it’s sandwiched between two weekend shows, one in South Carolina and the other in New York.

Special Events Director Frank Miller said this week the team could consider returning to Ocean City at another time in the summer if all goes well during the May show.

“If we do a great a great job with this, I think they would be willing to come back,” he said. “They do have three other mid-week events on their schedule in 2018.”

__________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________

It should have been an easy call for the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners to reject the new Marlin Market’s request for liquor retail sales.

The ability to sell beer and wine is one thing, but there was simply no need presented to have three liquor stores in West Ocean City within a two-mile radius.

The argument of nearby residents wanting to walk to purchase their spirits in the area did not sway the board, rightfully so.

While the rejection was a good call, it’s good news to see an operator about to bring some life to the corner of Route 611 and Sunset Avenue.

__________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________

The primary election is still months away, but it’s clear residents should expect to see their social media account jammed with political activity.

For instance, one night last week during a volunteer fire company fundraiser, it was remarkable to see as many as six candidates posting on Facebook from the event. Some were doing Facebook Live videos, while others posted real-time photos and some just recapped their night later with photos, most of themselves shaking hands with anyone and everyone.

While he was not at this particular event, Senator Jim Mathias has adopted an active social media persona over the last year. He posts often about his goings on and several times a week posts a Facebook Live video from Annapolis, including yesterday when he welcomed some local folks for Maryland Arts Day.

On Monday, Mathias took to his social media account to announce he had filed to seek another District 38 term in the State Senate. This was no surprise and was a mere formality. His filing comes about three months after Delegate Mary Beth Carozza declared her intention to give up her seat after one term to challenge Mathias in the Senate. At her announcement event at Ocean City Elementary, Gov. Larry Hogan was present and endorsed her candidacy to give him what he feels is much-needed Republican support in the Senate since Democrats can over-ride any veto he may slap on legislation.

While Mathias did not mention his likely opponent in the November election, the veteran lawmaker did reference the governor and his ability to cross party lines on matters.

“A deep sense of gratitude rises inside me every day for the opportunity our community affords me in this role. I’m honored to work with my colleagues in the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates, with Gov. Larry Hogan, and Comptroller Peter Franchot, in an effective and bipartisan manner for the priority needs of the people of the Lower Eastern Shore, including tourism, agriculture, small business, as well as our residents’ education, heath, environment, career opportunities, public safety, transportation, and much more,” Mathias said. “It’s clear my family, constituents, and the great people throughout the Eastern Shore are my energy and purpose for filing, to continue to successfully serve. I respectfully ask for our constituents’ continued support and advice as we continue serving and working together.”

__________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________

At this point in the dialogue, I wonder if a meeting between US Wind, one of two offshore wind farm developers, and the Town of Ocean City is even worth the time.

The war of words in recent letters between the company and municipality clearly paints a picture of two contrasting points of view on what the reality of the current situation is at this point. US Wind maintains it’s disappointed in the city’s position of opposition to wind turbines being visible from shore and would like to have a “direct dialogue” to answer questions and provide accurate information.

In his letter last week, City Engineer Terry McGean seemed to question the point of meeting, although he said the city was open to communicating.

“The Mayor and Council would welcome this opportunity,” the letter reads. “However, to date there have been no good faith efforts on the part of US Wind to do so. … To this day, US Wind continues to use the 17-mile distance as proof of their ‘willingness to compromise and work with the city’ instead of honestly acknowledging that the 17-mile distance is only for the first phase of your project and that US Wind fully intends to place turbines much closer to our shoreline.”