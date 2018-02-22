Things I Like – February 2018

by

Olympic upsets

Brie oysters at Rare & Rye

Friday nights with no plans

This week’s “winter” weather

Hearing positive adoption stories

Spanish moss

A collection of old sea shells

The rare time when silence fills my house

Random hugs from my kids

Room service breakfast

An old towel

A well-trained dog doing tricks

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.