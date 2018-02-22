Now-April 16: Free Tax Preparation AARP Foundation

9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Low to moderate income taxpayers. Monday-Ocean Pines Library; Saturday-Ocean City Senior Center; Friday-Pocomoke City Library; Tuesday-Salisbury/Mac Center. Volunteers will assist in e-filing returns but cannot prepare rental/business income. Appointments for Ocean Pines and Ocean City locations: 410-641-5036; Pocomoke: 410-957-0878; and Salisbury/Mac Center: 410-376-3662.

Feb. 23: Atlantic Endoscopy Bingo

Doors open at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department. 20 games, raffles, 50/50, door prizes and refreshments. 15th annual bingo event. Features Vera Bradley, Alex And Ani and Thirty-One Games. Proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Sponsored by Relay For Life Team Atlantic Endoscopy Center Polypeers. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at door. 410-726-6043.

Feb. 23, March 9: Free Pickleball Clinics

5-6 p.m. Ocean Pines Pickleball Club in conjunction with the Ocean Pines Community Center. Beginners clinics. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Ocean Pines also offering free week of drop-in time following the clinic (Friday through Thursday). Registration: 703-598-6119 or jhanberry@comcast.net.

Feb. 24: Spaghetti Dinner And Gospel Sing

4-5:30 p.m. Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powell-ville. Spaghetti with homemade sauces, salad, breadsticks, desserts and drinks available, eat-in or carry-out. Adults: $10; children under 10: $5. Beginning at 6 p.m., the Ernie Evans Family will share gospel music ministry. Love offering will be received. 443-880-8804.

Feb. 25: Youth Group Miniature Golf

Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. 443-235-6761.

March 3: Focus On Prayer For Women, Part 3

9 a.m.-noon. Holy Trinity Cathedral, 11021 Worcester Hwy. (MD 575 and 90), Berlin. Theme: Encouraging women to deepen their prayer life and expand prayer in this area. Book table, group discussions, complimentary refreshments. No registration fee. RSVP: dorisoceancity@aol.com or 443-859-4238.

March 3: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

March 4: Homecoming

2 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Guest speak-er: Bob Hudson. Music by The Reunion Quartet. Dinner served immediately following the service. 410-213-2022.

March 5: AARP Meeeting-Ocean Pines

9:30 a.m., social time; 10 a.m., meeting. Community Center Assateague Room, Ocean Pines. Guest speaker: Glen Ferber with Glen Charles Financial. Topic: Medicare Supplement. Don’t forget to bring food for Diakonia. 443-831-1791.

March 7: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, ham, hash browns, grits, biscuits, coffee, tea. $8; carry-out $6. Information: 410-289-9340 and please leave message.

March 8: AARP Meeting-Ocean City

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be from Assateague National Park. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

March 10: OCVFC Ladies Auxiliary Quarter Auction

Doors open at 5 p.m., auction from 6-9 p.m. OCFD Headquarters, 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, second floor. Family-friendly event. More than 100 auction items, raffles, food and door prizes. Advance admission: $5; at the door: $7. Includes one paddle and door prize ticket. Proceeds go toward the fire company, cadets and scholarships. 609-412-0778 or 443-365-0637.

March 12: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members always welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

March 18: Homecoming

2 p.m. Showell United Methodist Church, 10115 Pitts Rd., Showell.Speaker: Rev. Dean Perdue, former pastor of the Showell congregation. Music by King’s Ambassadors. Meal to follow. 757-824-2280.

March 19: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

9:30 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Assateague Room. Guest speaker: Diakonia Executive Director Claudia Nagle. Diakonia provides shelter, food and clothing to those in need. The club has grown to 184 members and new members are welcome. 410-973-1021.