Six Worcester Prep Varsity Field Hockey Players Named To National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic Squad

Six Worcester Prep varsity field hockey players were recently named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) National Academic Squad. Pictured, from left, are Ally Elerding, Virginia Bateman, Molly McCormick, Hailee Arrington, Maya Natesan and Head Field Hockey Coach Katie Oxenreider. Not pictured was Mia Meacci. The National Academic Squad program recognizes high school seniors and juniors who have achieved a minimum cumulative, unweighted GPA of 3.5 out of 4.0 or the equivalent through the first quarter of the 2017-18 school year.