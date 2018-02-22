SD High School Hosts National African American Read-In

In honor of Black History Month, Stephen Decatur High School students and staff celebrated African American authors and literature by hosting the National African American Read-In after school on Feb. 13. The read-in, which is an initiative promoted by the National Council of Teachers of English, was hosted by the school’s National English Honor Society and Seahawk Writing Center. Speakers at the event included, from left, Eunice Huesca, Justice Paige, Assistant Principal Leland Green, teacher Jeff Phillips, Kameron Lewis and NEHS Vice-President Ulyssa Jacobs.