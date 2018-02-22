Downtown Church Planning Expansion OCEAN CITY — An historic downtown landmark, the oldest church in Ocean City and one of the oldest buildings in the resort, was approved this week for a significant expansion. On Wednesday, the Planning Commission approved a site plan for a significant addition to the St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Baltimore… Read more »

Local Teen Chasing Dream Of Becoming Professional Driver BISHOPVILLE – A Bishopville resident will kickstart his first full season as a developmental driver for Richard Petty Motorsports next month. Beginning in March, 18-year-old Devin Dodson will compete in his first full season with Empire Racing Group, a developmental driving team for Richard Petty Motorsports. Dodson, a Stephen Decatur High School alumnus, will be…

Canadian Jet Team To Perform Over Ocean City In Late May OCEAN CITY — Aviation enthusiasts will get an early matinee this year after resort officials this week approved a mid-week, pre-Memorial Day event featuring the Canadian Air Force Snowbirds Jet Demonstration Team. The always-popular Ocean City Air Show is set for June 16-18 this year, but the skies over the resort will be graced with…