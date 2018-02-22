Republican Women Of Worcester County Collect Valentine Cards For Local Veterans

For the past 18 years, the Republican Women of Worcester County have collected Valentine cards to be sent to local veterans thanking them for their service. This year, Vera Beck, chair of “Caring for America” program, collected over 1,200 cards from area schools, businesses and organizations. Through the generosity of Linda Dearing, pictured, of Copy Central and remembering her father, who was a patient at a VA Hospital, these cards will be mailed to Veteran Rehab Medical Centers in Maryland.