Aubrey Lyn Dalcin

BERLIN – Aubrey Lyn Dalcin, loving daughter, sibling, friend and mother, died unexpectedly on Feb. 10 at the age of 36 in Westminster, Md.

Aubrey is survived by her mother, Helen Zimmerman; step father, Allen Zimmerman; father, Michael Dalcin; brothers Cory Dalcin and Joey Dalcin; and sister Nicole Dalcin.

Also left to grieve is Aubrey’s son, Lochlan Michael Weems, whom she “loved to the moon and beyond”, and his father, Thomas Loch Weems, Jr.

Aubrey was born with an explorer’s soul at Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore County on Nov. 29, 1981.

As soon as she was able, she began to travel the world. An avid adventurer, she visited Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and Amsterdam, often backpacking and hiking on her journey. She also spent time in Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and had a special connection to the U.S. National Parks and especially Assateague. She acquired a life-long interest in artist Frida Kahlo. Her travels also sparked a deep interest in ancient civilizations, especially the Mayan culture. She enjoyed the adventure of beachcombing, the smell and warmth of campfires, the sensual freedoms in camping, the adrenaline of hiking. She sought and found joy in everything outdoors. She had a passion for music and loved live music and listening to her vinyl records.

She worked at numerous restaurants locally including The Globe in Berlin and Liquid Assets in Ocean City. She loved her work community like family.

On March 18, 2014 Aubrey welcomed with open arms and heart, her son, Lochlan Michael Weems. Her laugh and smile and unending kindness brought light and love into the lives of all she touched and it will continue to shine through Lochlan.

A Celebration of Life for Aubrey will be held at The Globe in Berlin on Feb. 25, 2018 from 3-5 p.m.

Bernard (Bernie) R. Burns

BISHOPVILLE – Bernard (Bernie) R. Burns, 94 of Bishopville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, only 43 days after the passing of his true love, his wife Patricia J. Burns. He was a resident of the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin for the past 18 months.

Born in Baltimore, he was the older of two sons of the late Agnes Elizabeth Burns.

Bernie Burns enjoyed a wonderful life and brought happiness to all who knew him. As a young man he served time in the Army Air Corp during World War II as he was stationed in New Guinea and Australia. After the war, he returned home to begin his working career with Montgomery Ward on Monroe Street in Baltimore. While working full-time, he attended night school at the University of Baltimore where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in business management. He was promoted to surplus sales manager at Montgomery Ward and retired from that position after working there for 40 years

Upon his retirement, he spent his last 30 years enjoying life with his wife and family in “The Land of Pleasant Living,” as he often referred to the Ocean City area. His retirement years were spent working on home remodeling projects, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and the Kiwanis Club where he spent many years hosting weekly bingo games for the residents of the Berlin Nursing Home. His hobbies were bowling, playing pinochle and betting on the ponies at the track with his buddies.

He is survived by a devoted stepson, George C. Bilenki and daughter-in-law, Patricia A. Bilenki of Bishopville; one brother, Robert Burns of Florida; three grandchildren, Jonathan M. Bilenki and wife Shannon Boyd of Eugene, Ore. and Erin E. and Adam J. Bilenki of Berlin; four great grandchildren, Cara, Trybe, Lotus and Owen George.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Coastal Hospice.

Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com to send condolences

Philip James Harrington

CAMBRIDGE — Philip James Harrington, Jr., 71 died at his home in Cambridge surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Philip James Harrington, Sr. and Doris Lee Harrington of Secretary. He graduated from North Dorchester High School in 1964 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force. Upon returning home, he joined his father successfully operating Harrington Seafood in Secretary and worked to expand the business with his son, now called Capt. Phips Seafood and Ice among other ventures. He also operated the Sea Hawk and Shangri-La Motels in Ocean City with his sisters for 48 years. He was an avid football fan cheering on his favorite teams the Baltimore Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

He is survived by his three children, Iris Harrington Gehring of Nanticoke, Philip James Harrington III “Jamie” of Secretary, Erica Harrington Covey of Denton; his first wife, Kaye Harrington; his two sisters, Pamela Harrington of Ocean City and Susan Sturgis of Ocean City; six grandchildren; a niece, Patricia Sturgis: several cousins and their families; and longtime companion, Sylvia Barrack of Cambridge, as well as her daughter, Heather Collison of Madison, and her two children.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Murrell.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. He was buried at Turner Cemetery in Nanticoke. Memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

Lutie Marie Morris

OCEAN CITY — Lutie Marie Morris, 93, was taken to be with her Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1924 in a little town called Bakersville, N.C., but later was raised in Johnson City, Tenn.

When she turned 18, she and one of her two sisters moved to Baltimore to find employment. She worked for Martin’s, where she met her future husband. During her marriage, she was employed 25 years as the No. 1 sales agent with Allied Realty in Essex. She gave up her real estate license and started working for the Circuit Court of Baltimore County in Towson, where she retired.

Lutie had two children, Charles Kenneth Dodge and Linda Marie Bunting. She loved her two grandsons, Ryan Christopher Bunting, Sr. and Joshua Dodge, and great-grandchildren, Ryan Bunting, Jr., Cayla Lynn Bunting and Cody Dodge. She will be missed greatly.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, Del. on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Interment was at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, Del.

Patrick Aloysius McArdle

OCEAN CITY — Patrick Aloysius McArdle, age 60, of Ocean City, passed away on Feb. 18, 2018 at his home surrounded by family.

Born in Washington DC, he was the son of the late Walter and Margaret Jagoe McArdle. He is survived by his beloved children, Suzanne McArdle and her wife Ana, Kimberly McArdle, Samantha McArdle, Kristine McArdle and Cody McArdle. “Poppy” loved his four grandchildren, Emma Rose, Kenley Lynn, Landyn Jade and Leo Weston, with his whole being. Also surviving are brothers Sean McArdle and Peter McArdle. Preceding him in death were brothers Walter “Mickey” McArdle, Christopher McArdle and Terrence McArdle and sisters Anne “Nancy” Bluthardt and Kathleen Spruill.

Pat was a graduate of St. John’s High School in Washington DC and attended Salisbury State University. He was a member of Bayside Resort Golf Club, cherished participating in events with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and traveled the world to golf with some of the most amazing friends a man could have. His love of people, golf (the regular and mini kind), crabs, and making others smile will live on in memory and in practice at Golf Down Under and the Fenwick Crab House.