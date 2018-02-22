Rebecca And Leighton Moore Children’s Behavioral Center Awarded $20,000

by
The Rebecca and Leighton Moore Children’s Behavioral Center was awarded $20,000 from funds raised through this year’s Hal Glick Distinguished Service Gala honoring Reese Cropper, Jr. Pictured, from left, are Denise Billings, PRMC; Leighton and Rebecca Moore; Cropper; and Jeff Thaler, committee co-chair. Submitted Photos