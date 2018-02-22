SNOW HILL – A new cooperative program is aimed at addressing invasive plants on the Lower Shore.

Matthew Hurd of the Maryland Forest Service shared information regarding a pilot program meant to decrease the prevalence of invasive plant species on the Lower Shore with the Worcester County Commissioners this week. Hurd said he was seeking funding to start the program from a number of entities and hoped Worcester County would provide $25,000 each of the next five years.

“That money is an acknowledgement that you agree that invasive species is a problem on the Lower Shore and you’re willing to help take care of that,” Hurd said.

Hurd told the commissioners that invasive species such as bamboo, phragmites and kudzu were becoming more and more common on the Eastern Shore. Most people, he explained, didn’t understand that some species weren’t native to the area and shouldn’t be planted here.

“We’re trying to raise awareness,” he said.

Hurd said that while there were some federal and state programs that addressed invasive species, there were not any local measures in place to fight the problem. The program he presented, which is being proposed by the Wicomico County Natural Resources Conservation Advisory Committee, would fill that need. He said that the Tri-County Council would oversee the program, which ideally would be funded with contributions from each of the four Lower Shore counties.

The immediate goals of the program involve hiring a program manager—with funds provided by Lower Shore counties—and developing a program to increase awareness and identification of invasive species in the region. The program manager would be able to connect property owners with resources that would help them eliminate invasive species.

Hurd said that by the time the proposed five-year financial commitment was over, the program should be sustainable on its own. He said that invasive species were becoming a bigger and bigger problem and would be easier to address now than later.

“If we can find them when they’re small we can eradicate them before they become a problem…,” he said. “It’s a daunting task. We’ve got to be proactive instead of reactive.”

When asked what would happen if the program didn’t receive all of the funding it needed, Hurd said that with some funding a part-time administrator could be hired.

“We can still make a difference,” Hurd said.

Commissioner Bud Church said he thought there were other agencies already providing information on invasive species.

“That list is really short,” Hurd replied, adding that most landowners had little knowledge of invasive species.

Commissioner Ted Elder said he we worried that program would turn into another layer of bureaucracy facing citizens.

“I understand that concern but that was never our intention,” Hurd said.

Commissioner Jim Bunting told Hurd he would not support funding the program. He said many of the species considered invasive had been on the Eastern Shore since the 1700s.

“I question if it’s invasive anymore,” he said.

Bunting said county officials were aware of invasive species and already recommended certain plants to local property owners. He added that there was no proof that the program would be sustainable in five years even if it received the requested funding.

County staff said Tuesday’s presentation was meant to be informational and that if the commissioners wanted to provide funding for the program that would come up as budget deliberations began this spring.