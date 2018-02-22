A sample Ocean Pines license plate is pictured. Submitted Image

BERLIN — An Ocean Pines license is available for purchase to help celebrate the community’s 50th anniversary and to raise money for the Ocean Pines Police Department.

“The celebratory license plate demonstrates pride that crescendos across the waterways and roadways of Ocean Pines,” said Ocean Pines Marketing and Public Relations Director Denise Sawyer. “Neighbors helping neighbors is what this community is all about, which is why proceeds from the sale of the anniversary license plate will fund the first-ever National Night Out in Ocean Pines.”

The police department will host its own National Night Out, a community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Horse Park in Ocean Pines.

Music, food and a moon bounce will be available for the public to enjoy. Marked police vehicles will be on display and officers will meet and greet the public.

“Agencies across Delmarva take part in National Night Out each year and now Ocean Pines joins the list,” said Sawyer. “Proceeds from a license plate raffle/auction that is scheduled for Saturday, March 24 will help to cover the cost of the National Night Out event.”

The raffle drawing/auction fundraiser will happen at 10 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Community Center, located at 235 Ocean Parkway. The Ocean Pines specialty plates that are numbered one through 10 will be auctioned off to the highest bidders and license plates that are numbered 11-50 will be raffled off at the fundraiser.

“Already, the license plates are highly sought-after and are sure to attract a great deal of attention for Ocean Pines,” said Sawyer. “I am eager to see the excitement build.”

Association members can purchase anniversary license plate raffle tickets at the Administration Building, located at 239 Ocean Parkway, for $50.

Winning raffle recipients must be present at the March 24 drawing to claim their winning plate. The plate will be mailed to the home owner once the Motor Vehicle Administration form is completed and approved by Ocean Pines Association.