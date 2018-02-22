The Ocean City Lions Club has presented Courtesy Chevrolet-Cadillac of Salisbury with its highest and most prestigious community service award, “The Pride.” The “Pride Award” is given to individuals and businesses that make contributions to the OC Lions Club, who take interest in the club and who help the Lions make our community a better place. Courtesy Chevrolet-Cadillac of Salisbury has been a long-time contributor to the Ocean City Lions Club by furnishing a new Cadillac as a “Hole in One” prize at the Lions annual “Wounded Warriors” Golf Tournament. Above, Lion Norm Cathell presents “The Pride Award” to Brod Records, sales manager of Courtesy Chevrolet-Cadillac of Salisbury.