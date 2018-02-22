BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team lost a heartbreaker in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game last Friday, falling to host Delmarva Christian, 44-42.

The Mallards, who went 14-4 on the season, beat Salisbury Christian, 36-26, last Wednesday in the ESIAC semifinals to reach the title game and a third rematch of the year with Delmarva Christian. The Royals had beaten Worcester twice during the regular season on their way to earning the top seed in the conference tournament including a 40-32 win on December 18, and more recently a 50-33 win over the Mallards on February 5.

The Worcester girls got one more shot at redemption last Friday against Delmarva Christian on the road in front of big bipartisan crowd in the ESIAC finals and made the most of the opportunity. The championship game went back and forth all night with neither team gaining much separation from the other.

The title game went down to the wire with the Royals prevailing by just two points at 44-42. For the Worcester girls, it was the second time in as many years on the losing end of a dramatic two-point game in the ESIAC finals. Last year, the Mallards fell to Saints Peter and Paul, 38-36 in the championship.