Hospice Network Of Maryland Presents Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton With “You Make A Difference Award”

by
Hospice Network Of Maryland Presents Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton With “You Make A Difference Award”

Members of the Hospice Network of Maryland presented Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton of Charles County with the “You Make A Difference Award” on Jan. 30 to honor his advocacy for hospice and quality end of life care. Pictured, from left, are Susan Lawrence, Middleton’s chief of staff; Alane Capen, president of Coastal Hospice of the Lower Shore and chair of the Public Policy Committee for the network;  Middleton; Ann Mitchell, former chair of Public Policy for the network; Peggy Funk, executive director of the network; and Heather Guerieri, president of the network and executive director of Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville.