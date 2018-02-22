SALISBURY – More than $233,000 in grant funding will be used to rehabilitate taxi lanes at the Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council unanimously approved a request from the airport to accept a $233,977 grant from the Maryland Aviation Administration’s (MAA) Special Projects Program to assist in the rehabilitation of four taxi lanes at the airport.

In December, Airport Manager Dawn Veatch sought funding assistance from the MAA to demolish and reconstruct four taxi lanes that service the airport’s existing T-hangers, according to documents submitted to the county council. Veatch requested the MAA fund 75 percent, or $233,977, of the $311,969 project.

Assistant Manager James Harris told the council the project will address crumbling pavement and other safety hazards surrounding the hangers.

“We are seeking funding to rehabilitate four taxi lanes,” he said. “They’ve been deteriorating over the years.

Councilman Joe Holloway agreed.

“I know there have been a lot of complaints from people in the hangers about propellers kicking up stones and stuff,” he said.

While the MAA has agreed to fund 75 percent of the project, Harris said the airport will fund the remaining 25 percent, or $77,992.

Holloway asked how the airport would pay for its portion of the project.

“Where does that (money) come from?” he said.

Harris said the $77,992 will be paid out of the airport’s capital improvement fund.

“We have the funds to match that grant,” he said.

Councilman John Hall, who serves as chairman of the Airport Commission, said the grant funding was unexpected.

“It was unanticipated that we’d have a grant from the MAA,” he said. “We anticipated paying for this out of the capital improvements from the airport.”

Hall added the county will have until June 30 to complete the project.

Councilman Matt Holloway asked if the county’s Roads Division would assist in the project.

“Is this something that county roads can help with, or will this project be bid out?” he said.

Councilman Larry Dodd also questioned if the project could be completed by June.

Harris told the council the airport had already procured a contract with a construction company and was ready to begin the project.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said.

The council voted 6-0, with Council President John Cannon absent, to accept a grant award from the MAA in the amount of $233,977.