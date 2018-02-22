OCEAN CITY — Traditionally, an Irish Wake marks the end of someone’s life, but this year in Ocean City it marks the start of the lively and rousing St. Patrick’s festivities when the Friends of the Worcester County Developmental Center (WCDC) holds its 6th Annual Finnegan’s Wake Saturday, March 3, in Seacrets Morley Hall.

The event is a mock Irish funeral inspired by the traditional Irish song of the same name. The doors to Morley Hall open at 4:30 p.m. and the evening’s festivities will commence at 5:15 p.m. with the funeral procession winding its way through Morley Hall led by the Ocean City Pipes and Drums. Included in the cortege will be St. Patrick, clergy members, mourners, pall bearers and a leprechaun or two.

Music is an integral part of an Irish wake and back again by popular demand are local favorites Folk Heroes. Last year, Robby C. on fiddle, Mick Haensler on whistle and percussion, Jon Moore on guitar and Melissa Moore vocals entertained and enthralled the large audience with Irish folk songs both electric and acoustic.

The Ocean City Pipes and Drums will not only lead the funeral procession, but will also perform two flawless sets of Highland and military songs that will make this an unforgettable evening.

Audience participation will be encouraged throughout the evening. Audience members will have a chance to become part of the show when viewing Tim Finnegan. If you can raise Finnegan from the dead by telling him a joke and making him laugh, you win a beverage.

Those with strong voices can enter the Keening contest. Wealthy Irish would hire professional mourners called Keeners to cry for their dearly departed. Contestants will be judged on volume, style and feeling as they compete for cash prizes.

Cathy Gallagher, President of the Friends of WCDC, the auxiliary that supports the mission of the developmental center, said, “Last year we had a wonderful time. Folk Heroes had the audience moving all night long and the Pipes and Drums were awe-inspiring.”

Admission is $20. Happy Hour prices will be available at the bar and the Seacrets kitchen will be offering an Irish menu.

Event sponsors are Robert W. Nock Insurance Solutions, Cheers of Berlin and Fins Ale House and Raw Bar. The entertainment is sponsored by Apple Discount Drugs and Steven R. Cohen, Realtor.

All money raised from this event will go towards supporting the clients of the WCDC, which provides employment opportunities, day habilitation training, residential services and community-based supports for adults who live with an intellectual disability.