BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s men’s and women’s varsity swimming teams were outstanding at the state 3A-2A-1A East regional meet last weekend at the University of Maryland-College Park with several athletes winning and placing in individual events.

In the men’s 200 individual medley, Decatur Jack Slaysman finished first and Patrick O’Halloran finished third. Richard Poist finished first in the men’s 100 butterfly, while Ryan Duncan was third.

In the men’s 100 freestyle, Chase Deickman finished first and George Zaiser was seventh. In the men’s 100 breaststroke, Kevin Williams finished first and Jack Slaysman finished second.

In the men’s 200 freestyle, Decatur’s Kevin Williams finished second and Luke Crisanti finished fifth. Richard Poist finished third in the men’s 100 backstroke, while Hunter Grunewald was fifth. In the men’s 50 freestyle, Chase Deickman finished fifth and George Zaiser finished sixth. Wyatt Sperry finished fifth in the men’s 500 freestyle, while Patrick O’Halloran was sixth.

In the men’s 400 freestyle relay, the Decatur team of Hunter Grunewald, Richard Poist, Jack Slaysman and Chase Deickman finished first. In the men’s 200 freestyle relay, the Decatur team of Jack Slaysman, Liam Deck, Ryan Duncan and George Zaiser finished second. In the men’s 200 medley relay, the Decatur team of Richard Poist, Kevin Williams, Ryan Duncan and Chase Deickman finished second.

On the girls’ side, Allison Hunter finished second in the women’s 500 freestyle, while Lilian Rakow was ninth. In the women’s 100 backstroke, Kirsten Graham finished second and Alexis Rakow finished third. Kirsten Graham finished second in the women’s 100 butterfly, while Jamie Ditzel finished ninth.

In the women’s 200 freestyle, Decatur’s Taylor Barrett was fourth and Abby Crisanti was eighth. In the women’s 200 individual medley, Kiley Hamby finished fourth and Mikayla Denault finished fifth.

In the women’s 50 freestyle, Alexis Rakow was sixth and Abby Crisanti was eighth. In the women’s 100 freestyle, Taylor Barret finished sixth and Delaney Williams finished ninth. Allison Hunter finished seventh in the women’s 100 breaststroke, while Mikayla Denault was eighth.

In the women’s 200 medley relay, the Decatur team of Alexis Rakow, Allison Hunter, Kirsten Graham and Kiley Hamby finished third. In the women’s 200 freestyle relay, the Decatur team of Taylor Barrett, Allison Hunter, Abby Crisanti and Kirsten Graham finished third. In the women’s 440 freestyle relay, the Decatur team of Alexi Rakow, Abby Crisanti, Mikayla Denault and Taylor Barrett finished third.