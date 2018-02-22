Shots Fired in Pocomoke

POCOMOKE — Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) detectives this week are investigating an incident of shots fired at the American Legion parking lot in Pocomoke that left one injured.

Shortly after 1 a.m. last Saturday, the Pocomoke Police Department learned multiple shots had been fired at the American Legion lot. The WCBI was contacted and responded to the scene.

The investigation revealed one victim, Monique Douglas, 28, suffered a minor injury to the stomach as a result of a bullet while she was sitting in her vehicle in the front parking lot of the American Legion. The bullet did not penetrate Douglas, but she was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Maryland State Police crime scene technicians arrived and processed the scene where numerous shell casings were located. Detective are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact WCBI at 410-632-1111, or Lower Shore Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.

Drugs, Weapons Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested on drug and weapons charges last weekend after an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer found him in a vehicle near the Boardwalk allegedly smoking marijuana.

Around 1:45 a.m. last Saturday, an OCPD officer conducting a check of the Boardwalk at 5th Street observed a male seated in a vehicle with the seat reclined and the engine running. The officer conducted a welfare check on the individual, later identified as Makiyn Lewis, 29, of Baltimore, and immediately detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana. As the officer approached the vehicle, he observed Lewis allegedly drop a brown, rolled cigar from the open passenger window.

The officer had Lewis exit the vehicle and located brown cigar paper on the driver’s side floor that was still warm to the touch containing suspected marijuana. The officer also located an electronic stun gun that was fully charged and operational in the vehicle’s center console. Also during the search, the OCPD officer located an aluminum bat concealed between the driver’s seat and the center console, which was easily accessible to the driver.

At that point, Lewis was arrested for carrying concealed dangerous weapons. During a search prior to booking, the officer located an open package of suboxone on the suspect’s person. When asked about the suboxone, Lewis reportedly told police he had taken it, but did not have a prescription for the drug.

Guilty Plea For Vehicle Break-Ins

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman, one of two suspects arrested last September after Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were able to connect them to a spree of vehicle break-ins, pleaded guilty last week to theft scheme under $10,000 and awaits her fate pending a pre-sentence investigation.

Last Sept. 9, the OCPD began investigating a series of thefts from vehicles throughout the resort. From Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, a total of 11 vehicle break-ins had been reported. Surveillance video obtained from the areas where the break-ins occurred helped OCPD detectives identify the suspects as Brandon Riehl, 24, of Narvon, Pa., and Hope Miller, 24, of Denver, Pa. During the break-ins, Riehl and Miller were observed utilizing a mini-van.

A week later, OCPD officers responded to 911 calls reporting additional thefts from vehicles. Responding officers located Riehl, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Pennsylvania. An OCPD detective then contacted Miller, who agreed to meet with the detective and drove to Public Safety Building for an interview.

Miller arrived at the Public Safety Building in the same mini-van in which the two suspects had been seen operating during the spree of vehicle break-ins. However, the tags on the mini-van belonged to a different vehicle. A background check revealed the mini-van in which Miller arrived had been reported stolen in Pennsylvania back on Sept. 9.

When questioned, Miller admitted she and Riehl had stolen the mini-van from a family with which they were staying and drove to Ocean City where they committed the series of vehicle break-ins. Miller told police the pair switched the tags because they knew they were “hot.” Miller and Riehl were charged with motor vehicle theft and multiple counts of thefts from vehicles.

Last week, Miller pleaded guilty to theft scheme from $1,000 to under $10,000 and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing has been set for March 9. A trial date has not been set for Riehl.

Jail Time For Theft, Possession

OCEAN CITY — One of three men arrested in July on various charges after assaulting a victim and stealing his car keys pleaded guilty last week to theft and possession of oxycodone and was sentenced to one year in jail with all but 60 days suspended.

Around 1:45 a.m. last July 22, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported strong-armed robbery in the area of Seabay Lane. The victim, who had visible signs of injury to his face, told police he was assaulted by one suspect, while two other suspects stole his car keys from the vehicle’s ignition. The suspects then fled the area in their own vehicle.

OCPD officers were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle moments later at a convenience store in West Ocean City. Three suspects were arrested and identified as Avontai Bland, 21, of Laurel, Delaware; Khalil Carroll, 21, of Salisbury; and Stephon Hammond, 22, of Seaford, Delaware. Last week, Hammond pleaded guilty to theft and possession of oxycodone and was sentenced to one year, all but 60 days of which was then suspended. Bland and Carroll have trial dates set for March.

Indecent Exposure Conviction Appealed

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man arrested in August on indecent exposure charges this week after allegedly pleasuring himself in front of a woman in a midtown parking lot before following her for several blocks until she entered an Ocean City firehouse for help was found guilty last week, but has already appealed the case.

Last week, James Eckenrode, 60, of Baltimore, was found guilty of indecent exposure for the incident last August, but quickly appealed the conviction. The appeal will now be heard in Worcester County Circuit Court. Around 3:45 a.m. last August 22, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to Ocean City Fire Department Station 3 at 74th Street for reportedly suspicious circumstances.

The OCPD officers met with the female victim who told police an unidentified man had followed her for several city blocks, both north and south, before she entered the firehouse seeking help. The victim told police she first encountered Eckenrode sitting on a parking curb in a shopping store parking lot at 80th Street actively masturbating.

The victim told police she walked north on Coastal Highway and crossed from west to east at 82nd Street as Eckenrode followed her. Eckenrode allegedly continued to follow the victim as she walked south on Coastal Highway. At 75th Street, the victim announced loudly that she was going to enter the firehouse nearby to get Eckenrode to stop following her. She then crossed over to the firehouse at 74th Street and made contact with the on-duty paramedics, who called the police.

Around 4:15 a.m., an OCPD officer located a man and a woman sleeping in a van at 84th Street and the man matched the description of the suspect described by the victim. The victim was brought to the scene and positively identified the suspect as Eckenrode, the man who had followed her, stating that he had changed his clothes.

For his part, Eckenrode denied any involvement and told police he had been asleep in his van during the entire night. Eckenrode was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. After being found guilty last week in District Court, his appeal will now be heard in Circuit Court.