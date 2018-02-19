OCEAN CITY
Ocean Dunes #108
7 137th Street
Sat&Sun 12-3
3BR/2BA Condo
Ocean Views
Steps from Beach
Leslie Whitten
Long & Foster
410-292-9144
OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 11-2
301 & 207 3BR/3BA
401 4BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/Condominium Realty
410-723-6290
PITTSVILLE
Strawberry Village
White Richardson Rd
Sat & Sun 10-2
New Homes in Elegantly Affordable Living Community
Atlantis Homes
302-846-9739
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
MILLSBORO
Homestead Villas
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
3BR/3.5BA Villas
2 Car Garages
Close to Beaches
Ryan Homes
302-933-8460
OCEAN CITY
Seascape #2023B
202 North Heron Dr
Heron Harbour
Sat&Sun 1-4
2BR/2BA Condo
Canal Views
Tim Dozier
Sheppard Realty
410-322-9065
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Sat-Mon 11-3
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
BETHANY BEACH
Forest Landing
Daily 12-5
Carriage & Villa
Style Homes
Up to 4BR/2500SF
Luxury Upgrades
1st Class Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-539-3462
FENWICK ISLAND
Lighthouse Lakes
Daily 12-5
New Construction
4BR/2.5BA Homes
Lakeside Community
Amazing Amenities
Close to Beaches
Ryan Homes
302-524-8900
FRANKFORD
The Estuary
30118 Islander Beach Rd
Daily 10-6
New Community
Single Family Homes
Many Activities
5 Mins to Fenwick
Beazer Homes
302-217-3724
MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-6
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
OCEAN CITY
1521 Teal Drive
Mallard Island
Fri-Sun 11-3
Tranquil Setting
4BR/2.5BA Home
Outdoor Oasis
Maryellen Rosenblit
Coldwell Banker
410-723-8701
OCEAN PINES
6 Tail of the Fox
Sat 11-3
3BR/2BA Rancher
Open Floor Plan
Rear Deck
End of Cul-de-Sac
Sandy Galloway
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-7023
OCEAN PINES
Point’s Reach #1104
Sun 11-3
3BR/3.5BA Condo
Water Views from
39’ Wall of Windows
Private Balcony
Sandy Galloway
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-7023
SELBYVILLE
37942 E Bayville Cir
Bayville Landing
Sat 1-3
3BR/2.5BA Villa
Fully Furnished
Super Neighborhood
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
OCEAN CITY
12304 Coastal Hwy
Auction Preview
Sat 2:30-4
Highway Frontage
For 6-3BR Units
And 1-4BR Units
Pete Richardson
Auction Sales
410-546-2425
OCEAN CITY
Sea Palms #403
14 45th Street
Oceanside
Sat 12-3
3BR/3BA Townhome
Ocean Views
Danny Taglienti
Keller Williams
410-430-2721
OCEAN CITY
26 Island Edge Drive
Sunset Island
67th St, Bayside
Sun 12-3
5BR/3FB/2HB
Townhome
Danny Taglienti
Keller Williams
410-430-2721
OCEAN PINES
126 Park Side Circle
Sun 1-4
Brand New Custom
3BR/2.5BA Home
Open Floor Plan
Many Upgrades
Krissy Wheaton
Sheppard Realty
410-251-1963
OCEAN PINES
23 Pintail Drive
Sat 10-12
Luxurious
Waterfront
4BR/2.5BA
Dock/Boat Lift
Phyllis Fennessy
Shamrock Realty
443-880-7176
OCEAN CITY
Sails #303
11903 Wight St
South Stairs 119th
Sat 11-1
2-3BR/2BACondo
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
OCEAN CITY
Bayside Nine
141A Newport Bay Dr
3BR/2.5BA Townhome
Deeded Boat Slip
Parking
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Old Bridge Rd/Rt 707
Sat&Sun 11 – 5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814