Downtown Hotel Project Officially Underway OCEAN CITY — Ground has been broken for a vast hotel and restaurant complex on the site of the Cropper concrete plant just north of the Route 50 Bridge in downtown Ocean City. Last Thursday, Choice Hotels International, along with its partners the PINNacle Hospitality Group and the Wankawala Organization, broke ground on the Cambria…

Mid-Town Parking Garage Axed After Public Works Campus Bids Exceed Budget OCEAN CITY — The major upgrade and expansion of the town's public works campus and transit facilities at 65th Street is moving closer to a spring groundbreaking, but a casualty of soaring construction costs are the proposed multi-level parking garage and rooftop medevac pad planned for the site. For the last decade, Public Works Director…

No Dangerous Asbestos Found After Mall Demo Complaint OCEAN CITY — The major demolition of the Ocean Plaza Mall at 94th Street continued this week despite a formal complaint filed about possible asbestos contamination. Last week, a private contractor began demolishing the long dormant Ocean Plaza Mall at 94th Street. The anchor stores including the existing Rose's department store and Acme grocery store…