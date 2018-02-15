Students in the Worcester Prep Class of 2018 have submitted more than 293 college applications to date. Six of those 51 students have already committed to the college of their choice, of which two have committed to play Division I lacrosse and one has committed to play Division III lacrosse. Pictured in front of the WPS College Counseling center are, from left, Ankita Mohan, College of William & Mary; Deborah Marini, Brown University; Reese Gittelman, Smith College Division III Lacrosse; Sophie Bandorick, East Carolina University Division I Lacrosse; Grace Nichols, College of Charleston; Director of College Counseling/Assistant Headmaster Tony D’Antonio; and Tucker Brown, Furman University Division I Lacrosse.