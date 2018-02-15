BERLIN- It was win one, lose one for the Worcester Prep varsity basketball teams this week as the girls beat Salisbury Christian, 32-26, to advance to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament, while the boys fell to Delmarva Christian, 56-35, to drop out.

The Worcester girls faced Salisbury Christian at home on Wednesday in the ESIAC semifinals and prevailed, 42-26, in a tight, low-scoring game. It was the third win of the season for the Mallards over Salisbury Christian. With the win, the Worcester girls advance to the ESIAC tournament championship game on Friday against Delmarva Christian. Delmarva Christian beat Worcester twice during the regular season, the last coming on February 5.

Meanwhile, the Worcester boys fell to Delmarva Christian, 56-35, on the road in their ESIAC semifinal on Wednesday. The Mallards trailed 13-6 after one quarter and 21-12 at the half. The third quarter was decisive as Delmarva Christian outscored Worcester 25-13 during the period to take a 46-25 lead.

The two teams played even in the fourth quarter but the damage had been done and Delmarva Christian closed out the 56-35 win. Brenner Maull led Worcester with nine points, while Tucker Brown and Sam Cantello scored six each and Colin Miller added five.