OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) narcotics detectives last week concluded a month-long investigation into drug distribution with the arrests of two local men.

During the month of January, an OCPD narcotics detective began an investigation into two individuals identified as Nicholas Hartsock, 27, and Preston Hartmeyer, 27, both of Ocean City. During the course of the investigation, the detective determined Hartsock and Hartmeyer were allegedly making frequent trips into lower Delaware to purchase heroin and return to Ocean City with the drugs.

On Feb. 5, the detective authored a search and seizure warrant for the two suspects and the vehicle they were known to use on frequent trips into Delaware to allegedly buy heroin. Last Friday, the OCPD detective was conducting surveillance on the suspects’ vehicle with Hartmeyer driving and Hartsock in the front passenger seat. As the vehicle turned from Coastal Highway onto Jamestown Road, it was stopped by other OCPD detectives.

OCPD detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and found in plain view in a zipper pouch in the center console seven wax paper bags containing heroin and three empty paper bags that were believed to have contained heroin. Heroin is often packaged in bundles of 10 and it appeared to the detectives seven bags were unopened and three had been recently used, according to police reports.

A further search of the vehicle revealed a black zipper case containing a Samsung tablet. OCPD detectives located 86 white wax paper bags containing suspected heroin. The 86 bags were packaged in nine separate bundles with 10 bags in eight of the bundles and four bags in the ninth bundle. The packaging of the bundles was consistent with what OCPD detectives know as a “log” of heroin. Logs of heroin are typically sold in the resort area for $350 to $450.

Also found during the search were various forms of paraphernalia known to be used to ingest or use heroin. A search of Hartmeyer’s person also revealed $650 in currency. Based on the evidence collected during the search and the investigation throughout the previous month, Hartmeyer was arrested and charged with possession and possession with intent to distribute heroin. Hartsock was arrested and charged with possession of heroin.