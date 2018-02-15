Mid-Town Parking Garage Axed After Public Works Campus Bids Exceed Budget OCEAN CITY — The major upgrade and expansion of the town’s public works campus and transit facilities at 65th Street is moving closer to a spring groundbreaking, but a casualty of soaring construction costs are the proposed multi-level parking garage and rooftop medevac pad planned for the site. For the last decade, Public Works Director… Read more »

No Dangerous Asbestos Found After Mall Demo Complaint OCEAN CITY — The major demolition of the Ocean Plaza Mall at 94th Street continued this week despite a formal complaint filed about possible asbestos contamination. Last week, a private contractor began demolishing the long dormant Ocean Plaza Mall at 94th Street. The anchor stores including the existing Rose’s department store and Acme grocery store… Read more »

35th Annual Seaside Boat Show Set For This Weekend; Event Proceeds Benefit Kids Programs OCEAN CITY – Despite the cold temperatures, visitors and residents this weekend will get the chance to think of warmer days with the 35th Annual Seaside Boat Show. Beginning Friday, Feb. 16, the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club will kick off its Seaside Boat Show at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. As in years past,… Read more »