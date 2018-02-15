Things I Like – February 16, 2018

by

Watching the Olympics every night

When health insurance does what it should

A new pair of windshield wipers

Enlightening interviews

Competitive kids who don’t like to lose

A warm winter day that doesn’t include rain

Smelling something that brings back a memory

Grilled shrimp on a Caesar salad

Steamed crabs this time of year

A family ski trip with no injuries

When history repeats itself

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.