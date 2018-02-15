OC Elementary Students Raise Almost $23,000 For American Heart Association

In January, Ocean City Elementary School students participated in the annual Jump Rope for Heart event, raising almost $23,000 for the American Heart Association. The money raised each year helps the American Heart Association research new methods to help heart and stroke patients.  Pictured are some OCES participants with physical education teachers Tracey Drocella and Mark Engle.